Wichita NAACP issues statement ahead of release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Branch NAACP issued a statement on Friday ahead of the release of body camera footage showing the beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the case. Nichols died from his injuries three days after the beating.

In its statement, the Wichita Branch NAACP calls for police reform and says it stands with the Nichols family, the Memphis community, and the National NAACP.

“A call to action for police reform, the Wichita Branch NAACP Wichita stands in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community, and the National NAACP. As we prepare our hearts and minds to process another senseless, traumatic police killing, these events have become all too familiar. This situation demonstrates the power dynamic and barbaric underlying culture in policing. The Wichita NAACP will continue to work with our local, state, and national government agencies and legislators to champion sweeping change in law enforcement.”

The National NAACP released the following statement:

“Our country is once again bracing for the release of another traumatizing video of yet another police killing. If anyone needs to see this video, it’s every single leader in congress. Sit in your comfy leather chair, watch the video when it is released, and tell us what else you need to vote “yes” on police reform. By failing to write a piece of legislation, you’re writing another obituary. By failing to pass the legislation, you’re passing on your sworn duty to protect the people. We know just how much all of you will be thinking and praying

upon the release of the video, you don’t need to mention it. Instead, tell us what you’re going to do about it. Tell us what you’re going to do to honor Tyre Nichols. Tell us what you’re going to do to show his family, his loving son, and this entire nation, that his life was not lost in vain. We can name all the victims of police violence, but we can’t name a single law you have passed to address it.”

