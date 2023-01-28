ACPD: Police searching for missing man

The Arkansas City Police Dept. issues a "be on the look out" alert for a missing man.
The Arkansas City Police Dept. issues a "be on the look out" alert for a missing man.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) issued a “be on the look out” alert for a missing 38-year-old man.

ACPD said Daniel Bobet Jr. left work at Creekstone Farms Friday at 10 a.m. Police said Bobet has not been heard from since and left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

ACPD said Bobet was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and was carrying a backpack. Police said Bobet is 5′9″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Bobet’s location, contact 911 or call Cowley County Emergency Communications at (620) 441-4547.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October...
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
FabPro in Kingman, Kan.
OSHA: Employee killed while duct tape held machine safety guards open at Kingman plastics plant
Tyler Jacob Chappell.
Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle
Every year, a Kansas City Chiefs super fan brings gameday to his doorstep.
Sedgwick man’s labor of love brings Chiefs Kingdom to his doorstep

Latest News

Two people are in critical condition following the shooting.
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with...
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the City of...
Boil Water Advisory issued for Garden Plain
Wildcat Classic semifinal action from Friday
Wildcat Classic semifinal action from Friday