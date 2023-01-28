ACPD: Police searching for missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) issued a “be on the look out” alert for a missing 38-year-old man.

ACPD said Daniel Bobet Jr. left work at Creekstone Farms Friday at 10 a.m. Police said Bobet has not been heard from since and left on foot in an unknown direction of travel.

ACPD said Bobet was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots and was carrying a backpack. Police said Bobet is 5′9″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Bobet’s location, contact 911 or call Cowley County Emergency Communications at (620) 441-4547.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com