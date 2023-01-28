Arctic air moving through Kansas today

Expected to pass through Wichita by 6 P.M.
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are tracking an Arctic cold front moving through Kansas today.

Big weather changes related to our temperatures behind an Arctic front moving through the state. North winds will become gusty behind the front with falling temperatures. The coldest air will arrive overnight and Sunday with single digits, teens and low 20s expected for afternoon highs Sunday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern and western Kansas tonight through midday Sunday. Dangerous wind chills of -5 to -15 will be common across NW-Kansas. Flurries will accompany the Arctic air, however no accumulations are expected across Kansas.

We are stuck in the ice box most of next week with highs rising above freezing statewide by Thursday. The warming trend will continue through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds by afternoon. Wind: S/NW 5-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Turning cloudy and much colder, breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. High: 23.

Tomorrow Night: Frigid, wind diminishing. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 9.

Mon: High: 21 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 12 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 19 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 37 Low: 18 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 27 Mostly sunny.

