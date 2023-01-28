Boil Water Advisory issued for Garden Plain

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the City of...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN PLAIN, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday morning, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system.

Earlier in the week, the city posted on its Facebook page of a leak. An update Saturday said one of those repairs has failed, and work continues to fix the problem.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

The advisory took effect on January 28 and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.  Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

