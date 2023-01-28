Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with...
A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 7-month-old boy has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children.

Callan Clancy died late Friday morning, according to a written statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Boston. They were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Clancy attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home, investigators said. Emergency responders found her and the children unconscious with obvious signs of trauma.

On Wednesday Cruz said on Twitter that an arrest warrant had been issued for Clancy on two counts of homicide and three each of strangulation and assault and battery with a deadly weapon in the deaths of her two children.

Police and firefighters responded to the home on Tuesday night just after getting a 911 call from a male resident who reported the woman jumped out the window, according to Cruz.

Lindsay Clancy is a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She is being treated at a Boston hospital. Her arraignment has yet to be scheduled.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries in a crash at Osie and...
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
FabPro in Kingman, Kan.
OSHA: Employee killed while duct tape held machine safety guards open at Kingman plastics plant
Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October...
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
Police Line Do Not Cross
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
Footage from video at a Sumner County farm shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best...
Widely-shared video shows Kansas farm dog helping to bury canine best friend

Latest News

courtroom
ACLU death penalty challenge to go before Sedgwick County judge
Wichita pastor and former WPD officer Kevass Harding discussed footage showing Memphis officers...
Wichita pastor, former WPD officer offers insight into Tyre Nichols footage
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, La.
Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave