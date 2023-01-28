Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with two men and a dog aboard.

The Reno County Fire District 9 was called out around 6 a.m.

The Reno County Emergency Manager said the two men were clinging to the side of the boat in icy water, and one of the two men was able to call 9-1-1 to provide rescuers with their location.

A water rescue team from Hutchinson Fire Department was also called to help.

The Reno County Emergency Manager said when the water rescue team arrived, they launched a boat and were able to find the two men and their dog and get them back into their boat.

They were brought back ashore. They were treated and released on scene.

