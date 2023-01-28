Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will settle in across Kansas tonight and will stick around for a few days.

Dangerous cold is expected over portions of western and northern Kansas tonight through Sunday morning. Wind chills could fall as low as 15 degrees below zero at times.

Light snow and flurries are expected over northwest and north central Kansas this evening and tonight. Any snow accumulation will remain under 1 inch.

Morning temperatures Sunday will start out in the single digits and teens. Afternoon highs will reach the teens and 20s, but a north breeze will make it feel colder.

More snow flurries will be possible over northwest Kansas during the afternoon and evening with minimal snow accumulation.

Wind chills will reach dangerous levels again Sunday night into Monday morning over western and northern Kansas with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero.

Monday will be another cold day with afternoon highs only reaching the teens and 20s.

A slow warming trend will occur through the week ahead with highs eventually returning to the 30s and 40s by Thursday and Friday. Milder weather is expected next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 14

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 23

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 10

Mon: High: 23 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 29 Low: 12 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 38 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.