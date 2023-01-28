Wichita State awards 3 Kansas high schoolers with full-ride scholarships

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three Kansas high schoolers received what is essentially a full-ride scholarship to Wichita State University.

Maley Hansen of Wichita North, Lesly Hernandez of Maize and Jayden Island of Derby were each awarded the $64,000 Harry Gore Memorial scholarship.

Nearly 500 students competed from across the nation competed for the scholarships.

