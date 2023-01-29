1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Line Do Not Cross
Police investigating murder-suicide near Mt. Vernon and Seneca
Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October...
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
FabPro in Kingman, Kan.
OSHA: Employee killed while duct tape held machine safety guards open at Kingman plastics plant
Tyler Jacob Chappell.
Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle
Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with...
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
The Wichita Police Dept. said a 22-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning for a shooting...
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.