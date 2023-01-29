Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills through Monday

Wind chills 10-20 below zero for NW-Kansas
Arctic air hangs around through Tuesday
By Dean Jones
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dangerous wind chills will continue through midday across northern and parts of western Kansas.

Wind chills (feels like temperatures) of 15-20 below zero were common early this morning across NW-Kansas and a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 AM CST for most of northern and western Kansas. The cold air will continue to grip Kansas through the start of the week with dangerous wind chills again tonight into Monday morning.

The strong Arctic cold front passed through Wichita around sunset and currently is invading parts of Texas and Arkansas. High pressure straight from the Arctic Circle will move in and take residence across Kansas, Nebraska an Iowa over the next couple of days, keeping temperatures will below seasonal normals for late January. Clouds, northerly winds and off/on flurries will be common throughout the day (statewide). Highs tomorrow and Tuesday will remain below freezing, despite some sunshine returning on Tuesday. A slow warming trend begins on Wednesday with high temperatures in the 30s and 40s, then 40s and 50s return by the end of the week and look to continue through next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cold. Wind: N 15-20; gusty. High: 23 (Wind chills around 6 below this morning)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. Low: 10 (WC around 5 below by morning)

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 23

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 12

Tue: High: 29 Mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy overnight.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 19 Mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 43 Low: 21 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 48 Low: 20 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

