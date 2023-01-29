Drive-by shooting critically injures one

A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard that left a 57-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police said the woman is expected to survive as she was talking shortly after the shooting.

Police said they were called to check out a shots fired call when the woman called to say she had been shot.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and reach out to Wichita Police or Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

