Firefighters respond to man on fire at Topeka Walmart

By Alex Carter
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a fire in a bathroom in the Topeka Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday night.

According to city officials, firefighters were dispatched to 335 SW MacVicar Ave. at around 8:15 on Saturday, January 28.

Upon arrival, they located an adult man on fire in a bathroom. TFD personnel immediately worked to get the fire out and rendered aid to the individual.

AMR responded to the scene and transported the man to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The cause and circumstances regarding the fire remain under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

