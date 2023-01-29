One dead in Kellogg car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a car crash that killed a 22-year-old female from Wichita.

WPD said officers responded to a crash near Kellogg and Washington at approximately 7:40 a.m. After arriving to the scene, officers located a black Honda Accord on Washington Street with the victim inside the car unconscious and not breathing.

WPD said EMS pronounced her dead on the scene. After an investigation, WPD said the victim was traveling in her Honda westbound on Kellogg when she stuck a concrete wall, went over the wall, and landed on Washington St.

WPD said no other cars or people were involved. The investigation is ongoing.

