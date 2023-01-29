Two shot at east Wichita nightclub

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police confirm that two people are in critical condition following a shooting at Onyx Nightclub on Kellogg in east Wichita.

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim also showed up at the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said at around 10:45 Saturday night, officers were called to the nightclub. Officers confirm that 900 people were at the club because of a scheduled music event.

There were already officers at the club because of the people at the event.

Capt. Jason Stephens said, “When the officers arrived, they determined that there were two large groups of individuals that began fighting with one another, and during that large disturbance, there was one, unknown male, armed with a handgun fired shots into the crowd, striking our two victims.”

Wichita Police are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the shooting to reach out to Wichita Police or Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

