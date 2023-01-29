Weather Alert: Bitter cold again Monday

Highs in the teens and 20s
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue tonight and Monday before temperatures slowly warm later in the week ahead.

It will be a frigid start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the single digits and teens. A north breeze will put wind chills from 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the teens and 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be cold again with highs in the 20s. Temperatures will eventually make it above freezing on Wednesday as a warming trend begins. Highs will reach the 30s.

Warmer weather will return late in the week ahead with highs returning to the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Next weekend will be mild with highs reaching the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 10

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 23

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 12

Tue: High: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 31 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with...
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake
Two people are in critical condition following the shooting.
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
Arctic air arrives in Kansas this weekend
Arctic air moving through Kansas today

Latest News

Arctic air hangs around through Tuesday
Bitter cold and dangerous wind chills through Monday
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
Arctic air arrives in Kansas this weekend
Arctic air moving through Kansas today
Colder air begins invading Saturday afternoon
Strong front to arrive on Saturday