Weather Alert: Bitter cold again Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that bitter cold will continue tonight and Monday before temperatures slowly warm later in the week ahead.

It will be a frigid start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the single digits and teens. A north breeze will put wind chills from 5 to 15 degrees below zero. Afternoon highs will reach the teens and 20s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be cold again with highs in the 20s. Temperatures will eventually make it above freezing on Wednesday as a warming trend begins. Highs will reach the 30s.

Warmer weather will return late in the week ahead with highs returning to the 40s on Thursday and Friday. Next weekend will be mild with highs reaching the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 10

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 23

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 12

Tue: High: 29 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 17 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 46 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 47 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 31 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

