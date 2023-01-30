Arctic air keeps its grip on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another frigid morning with wake-up temperatures in the single digits feeling like five to fifteen degrees below zero when you factor in the wind. Peaks of sunshine are possible today as temperatures slowly climb into the lower 20s.

A strong storm system will move across Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday. While most of the moisture will stay to our south, some light snow is possible over southeast Kansas. However, the Wichita area will remain dry.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday will be replaced by near normal middle 40s on Thursday. Friday and the weekend will be even warmer with highs generally in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, very cold. Wind: N 10-20. High: 22.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, continued cold. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 12.

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, then some late day sun. Wind: N/S 5-10. High: 28.

Wed: Low: 19. High: 38. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 24. High: 46. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 21. High: 50. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 55. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 54. Mostly sunny.

