District Attorney warns of home warranty renewal scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Consumer Protection Division of the office of District Attorney Marc Bennett is warning Sedgwick County residents to avoid a home warranty renewal scam.

Several people reported receiving what appeared to be a check for $199.00 in the mail. The “check” was titled Registration Fee Voucher and appeared to be from the “County Deed Records.” The D.A.’s office says this letter is neither associated with the Sedgwick County Recorder of Deeds nor authorized by Sedgwick County government.

The “check” is attached to a document labeled “Final Notice” from Home Warranty Direct. The document warns homeowners that their home warranty is expiring and directs homeowners to call 1-800-301-5412. The letter includes publicly available information including the homeowner’s name, address and the name of their mortgage lender. The information attempts to convince the recipient to sign up for a home warranty.

Never give out personal information over the phone to anyone you do not know. Letters that use language to appear urgent or threatening are almost always a scam and try to get you to act without doing research. The number appears to be associated with a company that is rated F with the Better Business Bureau. Citizens in Tennessee, Vermont, Utah and other states have also reported receiving similar mailing. Anyone receiving this mailing should avoid falling for the scam and report it to consumer@sedgwick.gov.

