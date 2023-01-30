Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago

A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago. (Source: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) – A family in Missouri has been reunited with their dog after it disappeared more than five years ago.

It’s hard to explain how their dog, Little Buddy, made it to Kansas City from its home more than four hours southwest.

Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more than 5 1/2 years ago.

The pup was adopted from a rescue in 2017 and was microchipped, but when it went missing no one turned the dog in.

Raytown Animal Control found the dog wandering around this week and was able to reunite Little Buddy with its owner.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
2 shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
Little Buddy disappeared from his home about 40 mils outside of Springfield, Missouri more than...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
Scam Alert
District Attorney warns of home warranty renewal scam