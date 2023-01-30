GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs and Bengals tied at 20-20 in AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap in the first quarter during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap in the first quarter during the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.(KAREEM ELGAZZAR/THE ENQUIRER)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are appearing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

As the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals, follow along here for live updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with...
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake
Two people are in critical condition following the shooting.
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cincinnati...
Kelce moves into second all-time in postseason receiving yards
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day
“Right now, kind of scared of Trevor Lawrence,” one Chiefs fan said of the Jaguars quarterback....
PHOTO GALLERY: Show us your Chiefs!
Fans are flocking to Kansas City for the AFC title game, and the region is reaping the rewards.
Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship