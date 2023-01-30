GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs and Bengals tied at 20-20 in AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are appearing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

As the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals, follow along here for live updates throughout the day.

WR Kadarius Toney is out with an ankle injury. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

One more to play. pic.twitter.com/ReZpdfGsNg — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

SAM HUBBARD RECOVERS THE FUMBLE AT MIDFIELD.



📺: #CINvsKC on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/nqa58cN0lx — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023

seriously calling this a 15-yd penalty w the Super Bowl at stake? pic.twitter.com/3ZBeFz1nLN — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 30, 2023

LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/NWhBWdrOKR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

Patrick Mahomes reaggravated the ankle on that throw. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023

And JuJu Smith-Schuster just limped off the field. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 30, 2023

Kind of significant right now. pic.twitter.com/8NDtQW9TTo — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 30, 2023

Tee ties it 🆙pic.twitter.com/F7AL2hutmO — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2023

Chiefs players battling injuries or ruled out of the biggest game of the year: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L'Jarius Sneed, Kadarius Toney, Willie Gay, Bryan Cook, Mecole Hardman. Fun timing. #ChiefsKingdom — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 30, 2023

That TD pass gives Mahomes 31 career TD throws in the postseason, he ties PFHOF QB Kurt Warner (31) for 9th most passing TDs in NFL postseason history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023

Rookie CB Jaylen Watson is the 2nd player in franchise history to record 2 or more INTs in the postseason during their rookie campaign. He joins CB Jim Marsalis who had 3 INTs during his rookie year with the Chiefs in 1969. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023

Kansas City's 4 1st-half sacks are tied for the 2nd most sacks in the 1st half of a postseason game in franchise history. Their 4 sacks are tied for the fourth-most in a single postseason game in franchise history. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023

#bengals WR Tyler Boyd left thigh injury. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023

Willie Gay was able to walk off the field on his own. Trainers are looking at his left arm & shoulder. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 30, 2023

Willie Gay shaken up and being tended to. — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) January 30, 2023

Most receiving TD in NFL postseason history



Jerry Rice 22

Travis Kelce 15

Rob Gronkowski 15 pic.twitter.com/obi1jpVE68 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 30, 2023

EXHALE.



Looks like we're in for another nail-biter as the Chiefs lead the Bengals 13-6 at the half. https://t.co/scy7nWBKwW — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 30, 2023

Travis Kelce now trails only Jerry Rice in playoff receiving yards in NFL history. https://t.co/O8am3tWVBr — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 30, 2023

L'Jarius Sneed has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/1Zr4WFxqvR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

Tyler Boyd is going in the medical tent. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2023

The Bengals narrow the deficit with a 30-yard field goal.



KC 6, Cincinnati 3



8:36 left in the second quarter — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 30, 2023

WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/qoBUBLitF6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is 9/12 for 104 yards through one quarter of football. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 30, 2023

Toney limping pretty badly on sideline. — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) January 30, 2023

Tonight is the 2nd time in Joe Burrow’s career that he has faced a team in the playoffs that ranked top-3 in sacks during the regular season. The other was Super Bowl LVI: Rams were ranked 3rd in sacks, Burrow was sacked 7 times. #chiefs have 3 sacks with 6:11 left in the 1st — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023

Chiefs’ CB L’Jarius Sneed is being evaluated for a concussion. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023

Contrary to popular belief, Chris Jones can sack the quarterback in the playoffs. — Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 30, 2023

Playoff Frank Clark is making more history. https://t.co/J2jK27HdAI — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

DE Frank Clark with the sack. That marks his 13th career postseason sack, moving into sole possession of 3rd most sacks in NFL postseason history (since 1982) — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 29, 2023

L'Jarius Sneed is down, after getting a thigh to the helmet while tackling Samaje Perine. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023

In pregame drills, Patrick Mahomes looks pretty smooth on handoffs when taking the snap under center. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes take the field at Arrowhead. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/gKkJGWGxvX — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023

#ChiefsKingdom TE Travis Kelce is officially active for today’s game. He started having back spasms late in the week but will give it a go. Mecole Hardman is also active for the first time since November. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dRQPKeNW6Q — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023

JUST IN: After being added to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms, tight end Travis Kelce will be active for Sunday’s game. Along with Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is active. https://t.co/hkITCcqWTK — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

Here are our inactives for the AFC Championship:



QB Shane Buechele

DE Joshua Kaindoh

T Darian Kinnard

TE Blake Bell

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR Justin Watson

DE Malik Herring — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023

Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce will be active for today’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce testing his back out pregame. It was short. pic.twitter.com/aGuVwOtROL — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce ran a few routes. He's good to go. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023

Former #ChiefsKingdom QB Trent Green on why the health of Patrick Mahomes will be a constant evaluation today: "He's shown he can have his feet pointed sideways and still throw 50 yards down the field... But what you can't predict is what's going to happen come kickoff." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dxq85xRXPG — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023

Why so serious? 😈 pic.twitter.com/9mbshijQlx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is about to start his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/CCtZZLCDnZ — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Travis Kelce is in the building. After suffering some tightness in his back this morning, the #chiefs want to see Kelce workout pregame. There is still a good amount of optimism that he plays tonight pic.twitter.com/M4UAjXFHIe — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes arrives for his fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/KBzDrND2R8 — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023

