GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs and Bengals tied at 20-20 in AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are appearing in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.
As the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals, follow along here for live updates throughout the day.
No quit in these @Bengals. Tie game once again!— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlPwQ pic.twitter.com/k9CZ3n0V0F
ON 4TH AND 6... JOE TO JA'MARR.— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/a6qXLq5xKo
WR Kadarius Toney is out with an ankle injury.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
One more to play. pic.twitter.com/ReZpdfGsNg— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
SAM HUBBARD RECOVERS THE FUMBLE AT MIDFIELD.— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/nqa58cN0lx
seriously calling this a 15-yd penalty w the Super Bowl at stake? pic.twitter.com/3ZBeFz1nLN— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 30, 2023
LB Willie Gay (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) are questionable to return. pic.twitter.com/NWhBWdrOKR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
superhuman. @patrickmahomes— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/797p90SA6p
literally perfect pic.twitter.com/urUUGoqr5x— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 30, 2023
PATRICK MAHOMES. INCREDIBLE ARM STRENGTH.— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/4cr5lJiSDr
Patrick Mahomes reaggravated the ankle on that throw.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023
And JuJu Smith-Schuster just limped off the field.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 30, 2023
Kind of significant right now. pic.twitter.com/8NDtQW9TTo— Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 30, 2023
Tee ties it 🆙pic.twitter.com/F7AL2hutmO— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2023
Chiefs players battling injuries or ruled out of the biggest game of the year: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, L'Jarius Sneed, Kadarius Toney, Willie Gay, Bryan Cook, Mecole Hardman. Fun timing. #ChiefsKingdom— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 30, 2023
That TD pass gives Mahomes 31 career TD throws in the postseason, he ties PFHOF QB Kurt Warner (31) for 9th most passing TDs in NFL postseason history.— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023
Rookie CB Jaylen Watson is the 2nd player in franchise history to record 2 or more INTs in the postseason during their rookie campaign. He joins CB Jim Marsalis who had 3 INTs during his rookie year with the Chiefs in 1969.— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023
Kansas City's 4 1st-half sacks are tied for the 2nd most sacks in the 1st half of a postseason game in franchise history. Their 4 sacks are tied for the fourth-most in a single postseason game in franchise history.— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 30, 2023
#bengals WR Tyler Boyd left thigh injury.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023
Willie Gay was able to walk off the field on his own. Trainers are looking at his left arm & shoulder.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 30, 2023
Willie Gay shaken up and being tended to.— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) January 30, 2023
Most receiving TD in NFL postseason history— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 30, 2023
Jerry Rice 22
Travis Kelce 15
Rob Gronkowski 15 pic.twitter.com/obi1jpVE68
EXHALE.— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 30, 2023
Looks like we're in for another nail-biter as the Chiefs lead the Bengals 13-6 at the half. https://t.co/scy7nWBKwW
Travis Kelce now trails only Jerry Rice in playoff receiving yards in NFL history. https://t.co/O8am3tWVBr— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 30, 2023
L'Jarius Sneed has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/1Zr4WFxqvR— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
Needed 1. Got 14. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zCaHgx8mbz— Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 30, 2023
Tyler Boyd is going in the medical tent.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2023
Karlaftis joins the party! The @Chiefs' fourth sack of the half.— NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlhHi pic.twitter.com/Le8sm4otGX
The Bengals narrow the deficit with a 30-yard field goal.— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 30, 2023
KC 6, Cincinnati 3
8:36 left in the second quarter
WR Kadarius Toney is questionable to return with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/qoBUBLitF6— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
End of 1. #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/db9SsgjSAE— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023
Patrick Mahomes is 9/12 for 104 yards through one quarter of football.— Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 30, 2023
Toney limping pretty badly on sideline.— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) January 30, 2023
Tonight is the 2nd time in Joe Burrow’s career that he has faced a team in the playoffs that ranked top-3 in sacks during the regular season. The other was Super Bowl LVI: Rams were ranked 3rd in sacks, Burrow was sacked 7 times. #chiefs have 3 sacks with 6:11 left in the 1st— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 30, 2023
Chiefs’ CB L’Jarius Sneed is being evaluated for a concussion.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2023
Contrary to popular belief, Chris Jones can sack the quarterback in the playoffs.— Gabe Swartz (@gabeswartz_) January 30, 2023
Playoff Frank Clark is making more history. https://t.co/J2jK27HdAI— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023
DE Frank Clark with the sack. That marks his 13th career postseason sack, moving into sole possession of 3rd most sacks in NFL postseason history (since 1982)— Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 29, 2023
L'Jarius Sneed is down, after getting a thigh to the helmet while tackling Samaje Perine.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023
The Home of the Chiefs. Arrowhead's Sea of Red is ready. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LC2H4jVryi— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023
It’s game time. pic.twitter.com/hHTgckFeKV— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023
In pregame drills, Patrick Mahomes looks pretty smooth on handoffs when taking the snap under center.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes take the field at Arrowhead. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/gKkJGWGxvX— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023
#ChiefsKingdom TE Travis Kelce is officially active for today’s game. He started having back spasms late in the week but will give it a go. Mecole Hardman is also active for the first time since November. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dRQPKeNW6Q— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023
JUST IN: After being added to the injury report on Friday due to back spasms, tight end Travis Kelce will be active for Sunday’s game. Along with Kelce, wide receiver Mecole Hardman is active. https://t.co/hkITCcqWTK— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023
Here are our inactives for the AFC Championship:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023
QB Shane Buechele
DE Joshua Kaindoh
T Darian Kinnard
TE Blake Bell
WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette
WR Justin Watson
DE Malik Herring
Chiefs’ TE Travis Kelce will be active for today’s AFC Championship Game.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2023
Travis Kelce testing his back out pregame. It was short. pic.twitter.com/aGuVwOtROL— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023
Travis Kelce ran a few routes. He's good to go.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) January 29, 2023
Former #ChiefsKingdom QB Trent Green on why the health of Patrick Mahomes will be a constant evaluation today: "He's shown he can have his feet pointed sideways and still throw 50 yards down the field... But what you can't predict is what's going to happen come kickoff." @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/dxq85xRXPG— Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) January 29, 2023
Why so serious? 😈 pic.twitter.com/9mbshijQlx— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023
Patrick Mahomes is about to start his pregame warmup. pic.twitter.com/CCtZZLCDnZ— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023
There she is 😍#CINvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/E2NvnTG2yW— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023
Travis Kelce is in the building. After suffering some tightness in his back this morning, the #chiefs want to see Kelce workout pregame. There is still a good amount of optimism that he plays tonight pic.twitter.com/M4UAjXFHIe— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023
.@TeamJuJu 🤝 @kcwolf— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2023
📺: #CINvsKC -- 6:30pm ET on CBS
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/fM5ertlPwQ pic.twitter.com/9uQlREziVw
Patrick Mahomes arrives for his fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game. pic.twitter.com/KBzDrND2R8— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 29, 2023
Cool? Nah, he’s ice cold. pic.twitter.com/hpm6qLcFdV— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 29, 2023
