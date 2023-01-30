Goodland man sentenced to more than 8 years in baby’s death

GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office confirmed a more-than-eight-year prison sentence for a 28-year-old Goodland man in connection with an infant’s death in 2020.

A Sherman County District Court judge sentenced Steven E. Johnson to 61 months (five years, one month) on one count of manslaughter and 43 months (three years, seven months) on one count of child abuse. Johnson pleaded no-contest to the charges in December of 2021, the attorney general’s office said.

The case stems from the May 13, 2020 death of a 3-month-old child. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department investigated the case.

