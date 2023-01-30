Hearse carrying body for donations teeters over 100-foot embankment

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the...
Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.(Summit Fire & EMS Battalion Chief Kevin Skaer)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (Gray News) – A hearse carrying a body for medical donation was left teetering over a 100-foot-high embankment in Colorado, leaving first responders in a sticky situation.

According to Summit Fire & EMS, the hearse was traveling on Interstate 70 at 3 a.m. Friday in Silverthorne, close to Breckenridge.

Investigators said the hearse slid off the interstate and came to a rest teetering off the embankment.

First responders said the driver declined medical attention.

It’s unclear how first responders were able to pull the hearse and body to safety, but they praised the person’s decision to be a medical donor.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
2 shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

Latest News

A new proposed rule forbids the moral exemption for employer health plans to cover contraception.
Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate
Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years
Since Kelly was indicted in Cook County in 2019, federal juries in Chicago and New York have...
Chicago prosecutor dropping R. Kelly sex-abuse charges
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Brazil’s Bolsonaro applies for 6-month US visitor visa