It’s slow, but a warming trend is coming

Much of the state could be back above freezing by Wednesday
Most areas will be back above freezing Wednesday
Most areas will be back above freezing Wednesday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Although some light snow and flurries may be possible into the evening and overnight, most of the active weather will remain south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line where icy weather is likely through midweek. Temperatures will gradually begin thawing out as the week continues, and most of the state will see highs back above freezing as early as Wednesday.

Clouds will gradually thin out across much of the state into the overnight, but it will remain mostly cloudy in the northwest. Low temperatures will mainly be in the single digits with light winds. More sunshine is anticipated Tuesday with highs reaching the 20s. The winds will be light, but should switch to the southwest.

Trending back above freezing is the expectation for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. The warming trend should get much of the state back into the 50s by the weekend, but some areas with leftover snow to melt off will only have highs in the 40s.

Dry weather is likely for most of the state throughout this week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 8.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N/SW 5-10. High: 26.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 16.

Wed: High: 39 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 48 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 21 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 54 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 55 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; rain showers overnight. Windy.

