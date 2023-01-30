The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know

The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Now that the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in Super Bowl LVII, you may be trying to figure out what it will take to cheer them on in person.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12 in Phoenix, Ariz. at the State Farm Stadium.

AAA travel agent Matt Bert says booking things sooner should get you better deals.

That starts with getting a seat at the stadium. Official NFL packages start out at $5,000, but those seats will have you sitting at the top of the stadium. If you want something closer to the field, you could pay as much as $10,000. Even closer to the sideline will cost upwards of $16,500.

You might be able to find cheaper tickets on other websites, starting around $4,600. But remember to make sure that the website is legitimate so you don’t lose out on good seats and your money.

Once you’ve gotten your tickets, you’ll need to get to Phoenix.

Round trip flights from Wichita are already getting more expensive. Prices range between $600 to $800 depending on when you fly out.

“Four, five days before the Super Bowl, if you are able to leave Wednesday, Thursday, after the Super Bowl, that will help as well. Anything to help you save money, the further away you are from that date, the better the pricing should be,” said Bert.

From Wichita to Phoenix is a 16-17 hour drive - nonstop. So, you’ll definitely need to leave a day or two before you’re expected to arrive. The U.S. Department of Transportation estimates fuel will cost you  $170 for a 20 miles to the gallon car. It’s about $120 for a car with an MPG of 30.

Once you’ve arrived, you’ll need a place to stay.

Travel site Hopper says the average price for a hotel room during Super Bowl weekend is about $600 per night in Phoenix and the surrounding area. Rates are significantly higher than the weekend before.

Bert says when figuring where to book, consider things like transportation, parking and ease of getting around.

“Balance out what’s a priority to you. Is saving money on a hotel a priority or is location a priority and being closer to the action, the events and everything that takes place during that time?”

Also, be mindful of what you bring. Only certain items are allowed into the stadium.

Bert says it’s also a good idea to get travel insurance for this kind of trip.

“Travel delay or if you can’t get there to the Super Bowl, you might want an insurance policy to be able to cancel all your reservations and get your money back,” he said.

Another thing to consider if you plan to make the trip to the Super Bowl is it won’t be the major sporting event in town. Phoenix is also hosting the PGA Waste Management Open Golf Tournament this same weekend.

