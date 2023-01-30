Kelce moves into second all-time in postseason receiving yards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Records keep getting broken by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 10th-year tight end continued his postseason dominance with a 14-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, to give Kansas City a 13-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

4th & inches?? WE'LL TAKE A TOUCHDOWN INSTEAD pic.twitter.com/RGpGYi0uO7 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023

At halftime, Kelce had totaled four receptions for 55 yards and the aforementioned score. He entered Sunday night needing 53 yards to surpass former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for second all-time in NFL history for playoff receiving yards.

Edelman had 1,442 yards receiving in playoff games. San Francisco 49er great Jerry Rice had 2,245 yards in 29 career playoff games.

His four receptions continued an NFL-best 17 consecutive playoff games with three or more receptions. The 17-game mark passes Rice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.