Kelce moves into second all-time in postseason receiving yards

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cincinnati...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Records keep getting broken by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The 10th-year tight end continued his postseason dominance with a 14-yard touchdown reception late in the second quarter, to give Kansas City a 13-3 lead over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

At halftime, Kelce had totaled four receptions for 55 yards and the aforementioned score. He entered Sunday night needing 53 yards to surpass former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman for second all-time in NFL history for playoff receiving yards.

Edelman had 1,442 yards receiving in playoff games. San Francisco 49er great Jerry Rice had 2,245 yards in 29 career playoff games.

His four receptions continued an NFL-best 17 consecutive playoff games with three or more receptions. The 17-game mark passes Rice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
Rescue crews were called out to Cheney Lake early Saturday morning after a boat capsized with...
Two hunters and dog saved after boat capsizes on Cheney Lake
Two people are in critical condition following the shooting.
Woman arrested after three shot in Old Town
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap in the first quarter during...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs and Bengals tied at 20-20 in AFC Championship
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day
“Right now, kind of scared of Trevor Lawrence,” one Chiefs fan said of the Jaguars quarterback....
PHOTO GALLERY: Show us your Chiefs!
Fans are flocking to Kansas City for the AFC title game, and the region is reaping the rewards.
Fans flock to Kansas City as Chiefs take on Bengals in AFC Championship