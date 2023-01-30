Liberal man killed in Oklahoma plane crash

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old Liberal man was killed in a plane crash near Hooker, Okla. Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. a quarter-mile south of County Road B and one mile west of Mile 42 in Texas County. Victor Chavirra Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
Two shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
The Arkansas City Police Dept. issues a "be on the look out" alert for a missing man.
ACPD: Police searching for missing man

Latest News

FF 12 Investigation: Denture Refund
FF 12 Investigation: Denture Refund
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college...
#5 Wildcats, Johnson roll past Florida in emotional day