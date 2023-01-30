Liberal man killed in Oklahoma plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 46-year-old Liberal man was killed in a plane crash near Hooker, Okla. Saturday night.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. a quarter-mile south of County Road B and one mile west of Mile 42 in Texas County. Victor Chavirra Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

