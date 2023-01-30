Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo

Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo announced the deaths of twin chimpanzees born prematurely last week.

The zoo said it had been eagerly awaiting the twins’ births. Unfortunately, the boy and girl were born six weeks early.

The zoo said this is the fourth pregnancy for 35-year-old Bea, the twins’ mother. All have had similar outcomes. Necropsies will be performed on the twins “in hopes of discovering information that may contribute to the care and successful breeding of chimpanzees in the future.

“Bea is recovering well and remains in good health postpartum. She is being cared for by keepers and her troop: Moshi, Sukari, and Mahale, who continues to do well during her own healing process,” said the zoo. “From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you for the thoughts, prayers, and support that we have seen over the past several difficult weeks.”

