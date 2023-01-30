Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County

NEAR CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a rollover crash near Clearwater that started as a vehicle pursuit.

Sedgwick County dispatchers say the crash is located at S. 119th St. W. and W. 111th St. S., southeast of Clearwater.

Shots were fired during the incident but we don’t know by whom. Also, we don’t know if anyone was hurt.

12 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details on the situation.

