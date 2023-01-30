Week of Jan. 30: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in hospitality and food service.

MONDAY: Customer Service Representative | Marriott International Wichita Engagement Center | Wichita | $15 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12361819 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Training Provided •Customer Service Experience | Customer Service Representative has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Food Service Coordinator | Sedgwick County | Wichita | $15.69 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12395474 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •3 years of experience in institutional or large volume cooking •Transcript verifying education credits is required | Sedgwick County has 48 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: General Manager | Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen | Wichita | $48,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12389669 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or general education degree (GED) required • Minimum 2 years previous experience as a machine operator or related experience required • Must be able to accurately read detail part and assembly blue prints | Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen has three additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Sous Chef | Kansas Star Casino | Mulvane | $45,000 with $2000 Hiring Bonus | hhttps://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12393790 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent •Minimum of 3 years of high volume, fine dining, cooking experience •Flexibility in scheduling, maintain an upbeat attitude and generate great customer service | Kansas Star Casino has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Cook #1789 | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital | Moundridge | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12379447 | Qualifications: •Must be able to read, write, spell correctly, perform basic math functions, i.e., add, subtract, multiply and divide, use the telephone and follow directions •This position requires working weekends | Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital Inc has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

