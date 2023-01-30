Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4.

It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more information on this at www.facebook.com/tanganyikawildlifepark.

