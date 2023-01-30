Where’s Shane? Tanganyika Wildlife Park

Where's Shane? Celebrating Kansas Day
Where's Shane? Celebrating Kansas Day
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There’s a baby rhino on the way at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. Monday morning Shane was at the Goodard zoo where staff is preparing for a Rhino Baby Shower on Feb. 4.

It’s an event you can attend both in-person and online. You can find more information on this at www.facebook.com/tanganyikawildlifepark.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
2 shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Don't Fall for It
District Attorney warns of home warranty renewal scam
KWCH Building You
Week of Jan. 30: Job of the Day
Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
Liberal man killed in Oklahoma plane crash
FF 12 Investigation: Denture Refund
FF 12 Investigation: Denture Refund