Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You use them to talk, to smile to express yourself. Your teeth do a lot of things, we can sometimes take for granted.

Viola Vigil uses her teeth to eat and to eat well. But the 93-year-old hasn’t been able to eat anything that’s not in liquid form because she doesn’t have any bottom teeth.

“It’s really difficult,” said Viola. “You try really hard not to complain about everything that goes on however there are some things like this. It’s ridiculous.”

Viola needs a new set of dentures. Her daughter, Jackie, took her to Affordable Dentures and Implants in Wichita. Instead of leaving with her new teeth, Viola left without her money.

“They didn’t fit right and they hurt her. The fourth or fifth time we went back, they just said ‘okay, we’re going to go ahead and refund you your money because this isn’t working out.’ We had to drive like two hours each way to get here each time. I’ve tried to get them to reimburse us and they wouldn’t do it. They would not reimburse us at all. I did everything,” said Jackie.

Receipts show the company agreed to refund Viola just over $1,000 in September of last year, but four months later, she still doesn’t have the money.

“Never received it,” said Jackie. “And we asked them, called them, faxed them, texted them, emailed them and mailed them and got no response at all. Not at all.”

Viola isn’t alone.

Carrie Humphries’ mom also paid for dentures at Affordable Dentures and Implants in Wichita. Like Viola, she never got them.

“I gave them a little extra time and I just kept getting the same story of ‘oh well, the computer went down... the system went down...’ and that’s why I told them each time I called, ‘I’m contacting the AG, I’m contacting Channel 12, I’m contacting the BBB,’ because something needs to be done and I don’t think that they took me seriously when I said that,” said Carrie.

She said the Kansas Attorney General’s Office called the company and days later, her money was returned.

It hasn’t been so simple for Viola, who at 93, is a little more forgetful these days.

“There’s times when you feel really great and there’s others where you’re not really sharp,” Viola explains. “Even though I get up and try and everything, I have to face I’m getting older. I’m not as agile as I was at one time. And my brain isn’t always as keen as I would like it to be.”

Adding to her age, she said it has taken a lot of energy just to get what she’s owed.

“It takes so much energy to go through all these things just to begin with, let alone, just trying to cheat you,” said Viola, “and you’re not expecting this, that’s when they get you.”

It took one call from Factfinder 12 for Viola to get her money back. Now, she can go to a different place to get new dentures.

The owner of Affordable Dentures and Implants sent 12 News a statement saying, “We value our patients and want to ensure they are satisfied with the high-quality care that we provide.”

