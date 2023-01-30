Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley.

The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the call of a vehicle pursuit with lights and sirens activated. A Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Mosley when the two vehicles collided at the intersection. The Fusion came to rest against a traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The two officers complained of pain following the crash. The 21-year-old driver of the Fusion was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries. A 9-month-old boy was also in the woman’s car.

The KHP is handling the investigation for transparency and accountability purposes, according to WPD.

