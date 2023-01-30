Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman, a baby and two officers injured. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of 13th and Mosley.

The Wichita Police Department said the officers were on 13th Street responding to the call of a vehicle pursuit with lights and sirens activated. A Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Mosley when the two vehicles collided at the intersection. The Fusion came to rest against a traffic light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection.

The two officers complained of pain following the crash. The 21-year-old driver of the Fusion was taken to the hospital with possible minor injuries. A 9-month-old boy was also in the woman’s car.

The KHP is handling the investigation for transparency and accountability purposes, according to WPD.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
2 shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
One dead in Kellogg car crash
The Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and head to the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound, here’s what you need to know
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday

Latest News

police lights
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
One person was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries in a crash at Osie and...
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Sedgwick County to conduct study on dangerous intersection, make immediate changes
Wichita I-35 & I-235 & 47th St. MP 42
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening