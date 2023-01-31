Back above freezing on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arctic air will finally start releasing its grip on the Plains in the coming days as much of the area will finally be back above freezing by Wednesday afternoon. The warming trend should continue for the remainder of the week, but there’s no chance of any moisture for Kansas in the next several days.

Look for high clouds to continue to move through the region overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to the single digits again, but winds will remain light statewide. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon, but there will be a few more high level clouds across central and eastern Kansas. Much of the area will see mid and upper 30s.

Highs will reach the 40s coming up on Thursday with abundant sunshine and north winds around 5-15 mph.

Heading into our first weekend in February, most of Kansas will see highs climbing into the 50s, despite the fact another cold front will cross the area. In case your wondering, the next chance for some rain or snow will come Monday night, but it doesn’t appear to be a big winter storm or anything that will be heavy.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear; cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 11.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 20.

Thu: High: 48 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 46 Low: 18 Sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 32 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 59 LOw: 30 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 37 Increasing clouds; evening-overnight rain.

Tue: High: 45 Low: 33 Rain/snow mix early, then partly cloudy.

