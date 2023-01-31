Bitterly cold Tuesday temps

Cold across Kansas.
Cold across Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the third morning in-a-row, wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like zero – and colder – when you factor in the wind. Scattered clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies later today as highs climb into the middle 20s.

A strong storm system will move across Oklahoma and Texas today. While most of the moisture will stay to our south, some light snow is possible over southeast Kansas. However, the Wichita area will remain dry.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday will be replaced by near normal, upper 40s on Thursday. Friday and the weekend will be even warmer with highs generally in the 50s.

Looking ahead… our next chance of moisture does not arrive until next Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of mostly rain. Though the precipitation may end as a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Wind: N/S 5-10. High: 26.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. High: 39.

Thu: Low: 22. High: 48. Mostly sunny and milder.

Fri: Low: 21. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 55. Partly cloudy and mild.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 55. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of rain at night.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Woman, baby hurt in crash involvingh Wichita police officers
police lights
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Zoo
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
Affordable Dentures and Implants
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Wichita couple going to Super Bowl
Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII
Chester Pinkston, a veteran Wichita police officer who served as deputy chief since 2020...
Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position
Wichita couple going to Super Bowl
Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII
Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Harry Rediker on charges of...
Man arrested in deadly crash on Kellogg