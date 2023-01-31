Bitterly cold Tuesday temps

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says for the third morning in-a-row, wake-up temperatures in the single digits feel like zero – and colder – when you factor in the wind. Scattered clouds will gradually give way to mostly sunny skies later today as highs climb into the middle 20s.

A strong storm system will move across Oklahoma and Texas today. While most of the moisture will stay to our south, some light snow is possible over southeast Kansas. However, the Wichita area will remain dry.

The remainder of the work week looks uneventful with a gradual warming trend. Highs in the upper 30s on Wednesday will be replaced by near normal, upper 40s on Thursday. Friday and the weekend will be even warmer with highs generally in the 50s.

Looking ahead… our next chance of moisture does not arrive until next Monday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of mostly rain. Though the precipitation may end as a rain/snow mix on Tuesday morning.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning clouds, then some afternoon sun. Wind: N/S 5-10. High: 26.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 16.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. High: 39.

Thu: Low: 22. High: 48. Mostly sunny and milder.

Fri: Low: 21. High: 50. Mostly sunny.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 55. Partly cloudy and mild.

Sun: Low: 30. High: 56. Mostly sunny.

Mon: Low: 37. High: 55. Increasing clouds, breezy; chance of rain at night.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com