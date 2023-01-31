Booking last minute trip to the Super Bowl? Advice to avoid falling victim to scammers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Super Bowl matchup is set, and there’s a lot of excitement for Chiefs fans. For those with the means and opportunity, it might have them planning a trip to Phoenix to see the game in person.

Chiefs Kingdom is letting the revelry continue after Sunday’s big win.

Chiefs fan Derwin Langly said, “Super excited, kind of still in awe a little bit.”

Langly was among those at Academy Monday, getting official Championship merchandise so this lifelong fan could help remember this moment.

“Patrick, the excitement, the magic he brings, Andy Reid, they’re just unstoppable. Can’t beat that magic,” he said.

He’s already gaming out how Super Bowl Sunday will go.

Langly said, “I’m thinking about going to Kansas City and trying to do it there. I missed it the last Super Bowl, so I’d like to get back there and just take in the whole hype.”

Other fans are going to go even further by joining the team in Phoenix, but they’ll see a costly trip.

As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest stadium ticket through the official NFL package is about $5,300.

Roundtrip flights from Wichita to Phoenix costing several hundred dollars to a thousand if you’re flying out Friday and coming back Monday. Hotels in Phoenix are also filling up, and those available are costing $600 a night for Super Bowl weekend.

But not everyone has the fans’ best interest at heart, as there are warnings about scammers trying to steal this experience from fans looking to book a last-minute trip.

BBB Vice President Kansas Region Denise Groene said, “When it comes to Super Bowl tickets, we all know that they are expensive, so if you’re searching for tickets online and you run across a price that is too good to be true, you should be extremely skeptical.”

Groene said the BBB recommends people do their homework and only go through reputable and trusted vendors. People can search for vendors on the BBB’s website.

She said, “Even a quick Google search will help provide some information, some experiences others may have.”

With many hotels already booked, Airbnb is warning about third-party scams for those looking for a vacation rental Super Bowl weekend, where websites made to look like Airbnb’s offering a place to stay offer nothing.

Another thing to be mindful of is contests and sweepstakes. Groene said to watch out for those that require payment to enter and be careful what information you provide.

“You may see something come across your social media feed, and while some of these may be legitimate, it’s important that even though it may be legitimate, you need to understand what that organization that’s asking for your information is going to do with your information,” said Groene.

There’s also a lot of merchandise and memorabilia now for sale. Still, NFL products are among the top five most counterfeit sold online, so again, it’s important to do research and buy from reputable sellers.

The best thing to do is use your credit card at the checkout.

Groene said, “You have more consumer protection when you’re using a credit card than you do any other payment method.”

