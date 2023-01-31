Former Wichita PD officer, deputy chief accepts Liberal, Kan. police chief position

Chester Pinkston, a veteran Wichita police officer who served as deputy chief since 2020...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Former Wichita police officer Chester Pinkston, deputy chief with the department since 2020, is moving his law-enforcement career to southwest Kansas. Pinkston is expected to begin service as the next police chief of Liberal within the next 30 days, the city confirmed.

Pinkston was a veteran with the WPD, serving the department for 33 years.

“I am very appreciative of this opportunity and I look forward to joining the community of Liberal and to serving with the men and women of the Liberal Police Department,” Pinkstson said.

With the years Pinkston’s served and the roles he’s filled, Liberal City Manager Rusty Varnado said the Liberal PD “will benefit greatly from his experience as well as his advanced knowledge of the law enforcement profession.”

Wichita Chief Joe Sullivan, in his second month leading the department, thanked Deputy Chief Pinkston for his years of service in Wichita and wished him luck in his new role in Liberal.

