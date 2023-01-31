How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

Kansas State players celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas...
Kansas State players celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 83-82 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform.

Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Those without ESPN+ can sign up here. A one-month subscription is $9.99; it does not appear that ESPN+ is offering free trials at this time. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

K-State defeated Kansas in overtime two weeks ago in Manhattan. The Wildcats last won in Lawrence on Jan. 14, 2006. KU leads the all-time series 204-95 and won 31 straight over K-State between 1994-2005.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

