How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday’s men’s basketball game pitting No. 7 Kansas State against No. 9 Kansas in Lawrence will not be aired on traditional television. Instead, it will be streamed on ESPN+, ESPN’s live streaming platform.

Those with ESPN+ can access their accounts to watch the game, which begins at 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Those without ESPN+ can sign up here. A one-month subscription is $9.99; it does not appear that ESPN+ is offering free trials at this time. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

K-State defeated Kansas in overtime two weeks ago in Manhattan. The Wildcats last won in Lawrence on Jan. 14, 2006. KU leads the all-time series 204-95 and won 31 straight over K-State between 1994-2005.

