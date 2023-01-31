Man arrested in deadly crash on Kellogg

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Harry Rediker on charges of first-degree murder in connection to a deadly crash on Kellogg on Saturday, January 28, 2022.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died following a chase and crash on east Kellogg on Saturday as 38-year-old Lindsey Garmon, from Wellington,

The sheriff’s office said around 5:22 a.m., deputies attempted to stop a Hyundai Elantra for traffic infractions on Kellogg drive. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Harry Rediker, from Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies. The preliminary investigation shows Rediker’s vehicle left the roadway at Hoover and Taft striking a utility pole, ending the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rediker was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Garmon, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Rediker was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, interference with law enforcement officer: obstruct felony warrant service, flee and elude, and state parole violation. The incident is currently under investigation.

