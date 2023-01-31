McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA 3-point record, meets Steph Curry

Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson (30) celebrates a made basket during an NCAA basketball...
Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson (30) celebrates a made basket during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)(Tyler Tate | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week of lifelong memories may have reached its apex for Oklahoma women’s basketball player Taylor Robertson on Monday night.

The McPherson native broke the NCAA women’s Division I record for three-pointers made on Saturday against Iowa State. Kelsey Mitchell of Iowa State had the old record with 497 makes, but Robertson broke it with a three from the top of the key in the first quarter against the Cyclones. She expanded the record to 503 threes with time left to go in her senior season.

It just so happened that two nights later, Golden State Warriors three-point sharpshooter Steph Curry, widely considered the best shooter in basketball history, was playing down the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder two nights after Robertson broke the record. After sending Robertson a video message the day before, Curry visited with Robertson before Monday’s game.

Robertson was the Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year in 2018, when she led the Bullpups to the state championship. She set McPherson’s career scoring record with 1,912 points.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers
police lights
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
Sedgwick County Zoo
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
Affordable Dentures and Implants
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Kansas State players celebrate after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas...
How to watch Round 2 of the Sunflower Showdown
Wichita couple going to Super Bowl
Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII
Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of...
KU, K-State remain in top 10 after non-conference basketball wins
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap in the first quarter during...
GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs beat Bengals, 23-20, advance to third Super Bowl in four years