McPherson’s Taylor Robertson breaks NCAA 3-point record, meets Steph Curry

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A week of lifelong memories may have reached its apex for Oklahoma women’s basketball player Taylor Robertson on Monday night.

The McPherson native broke the NCAA women’s Division I record for three-pointers made on Saturday against Iowa State. Kelsey Mitchell of Iowa State had the old record with 497 makes, but Robertson broke it with a three from the top of the key in the first quarter against the Cyclones. She expanded the record to 503 threes with time left to go in her senior season.

It just so happened that two nights later, Golden State Warriors three-point sharpshooter Steph Curry, widely considered the best shooter in basketball history, was playing down the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder two nights after Robertson broke the record. After sending Robertson a video message the day before, Curry visited with Robertson before Monday’s game.

Robertson was the Gatorade Kansas Player of the Year in 2018, when she led the Bullpups to the state championship. She set McPherson’s career scoring record with 1,912 points.

