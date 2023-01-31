Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Target store in west Omaha will remain closed as police continue to investigate a fatal shooting incident Tuesday that many witnesses told 6 News could have been far more deadly.

Omaha Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid the area around a Target location in west Omaha after a gunman was shot at killed at the store.

At 11:59 a.m., Omaha Police officers were dispatched to the Target location after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:22 p.m. that “officers are clearing the store at this time” and that there were an “unknown number of victims as the investigation is in the early stages.” At 12:52 p.m., the OPD account said the scene was secure but advised the public to avoid the area while they continued their investigation.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that.

In a news conference about an hour after the incident, Omaha Police said that a man in his 30s walked into the Target store and began firing an AR-15 rifle.

OPD officers arrived and shot the shooter, killing him.

CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police are asking anyone with information on Tuesday’s incident at the Target store at 180th and Center to call them at 402-444-4877.

No other victims have been reported, and Omaha Police said at the update that no victims from the scene had turned up at area hospitals.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer praised the swift response from authorities.

“When you have a mass shooter in your city, you want a massive response like this,” Schmaderer said.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the swift response by his department today can be credited with stopping the shooter before more damage was done.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert also commended the quick response by authorities in a statement:

“Omaha Police saved many lives today by their quick actions to prevent a mass casualty event at Target. Omaha Police officers are highly trained to respond to and assess life-threatening situations. Their bravery and high level of skill should be commended.”

Target Stores released a brief statement on Twitter, noting the store would remain closed “until further notice.”

Following an incident in our Omaha West store, we can confirm that all guests and team members safely evacuated the store. The store will remain closed until further notice. We are partnering with the Omaha PD as we learn more. Our statement: https://t.co/SmWDXvhWQ6 — Target News (@TargetNews) January 31, 2023

Target gave more details Tuesday evening, stating that employees would be paid while the store was closed and that they would provide access to on-site counseling for those who need it.

“We thank the Omaha Police Department for their fast response, and we continue to partner with them on their investigation,” the latest statement says.

‘I WAS SURE I WAS GONNA DIE’

Witnesses told 6 News that about 15 customers and some employees shut themselves into storage containers in the back northeast corner of the store.

Jasmine Gascar she was hiding in a fitting room while there was an active shooter in the store, hearing 10-15 shots.

“I was sure I was gonna die.”

She told 6 News that she recently moved to Omaha from Texas and frequents that Target store, located near her workplace, during her lunch breaks.

Gascar praised the quick response of Omaha Police.

“I think a minute more — who knows?” she said, emotional at the thought of what could have happened while remembering seeing children leaving the store after it was all over.

“I never thought this would happen to me, ever. ... This has to stop. We can’t live like this. We can’t live like this. ... I just can’t believe our kids are growing up with this,” she said.

Jasmine Gascar, who recently moved to Omaha from Texas and is a regular at the Target store at 180th and Center, talks about hiding in a fitting room.

Another witness told 6 News he was picking up a prescription at the pharmacy when a shot was heard. He said two more shots were fired and about nine others around ran for the front door, with two more shots fired as he ran into the parking lot. They ran to the Sleep Number store next door and staff there locked them in the rear of the store.

Remus Smolksy is a witness who was in the store at the time of the shooting. He spoke to 6 News and described what he saw.

“Then I saw people running out, and I saw a lady carrying her two kids that looked terrified, pushing a cart. And one of the employees said that there was a shooter. And so I made sure the line of people got out,” Smolksy said. “And then I saw another lady coming out of the storage area with two kids. I was at the flap doors, then she got out and went out the back door of the warehouse. I went in, and I looked left down at the frozen area, and I looked right all the way down to the other end of the store I could see, and I couldn’t see anyone else in there. That’s when I heard something else that sounded like a shotgun.”

