Salina police investigating after man found dead on side of road

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found on the side of the road early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of North 5th Street, in Salina.

A little after 1 a.m. Saturday, police said a citizen called Salina Police Dispatch to report finding a body. Officers responded to the 1900 block of North 5th Street and found the man identified as 20-year-old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, formerly of Hays.

As it works to determine how Reed died, the Salina Police Department asks for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, make an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#, or contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino, at 785-826-7210.

“You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000,” the Salina PD said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A 34-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. A 36-year-old victim...
2 shot at east Wichita nightclub
A Sunday morning drive-by shooting on George Washington Boulevard left a 57-year-old woman in...
Drive-by shooting critically injures one
KWCH Car Crash generic
Wichita woman killed in crash on Kellogg
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Weather Alert: Bitter cold Sunday
The Arkansas City Police Dept. issues a "be on the look out" alert for a missing man.
ACPD: Police searching for missing man

Latest News

Baty family Bible
Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is interviewed after the NFL AFC Championship playoff...
Booking last minute trip to the Super Bowl? Advice to avoid falling victim to scammers
A Bible, missing for nearly a century, is back with a Sedgwick County commissioner's family.
Family Bible dating back nearly 140 years returned to Sedgwick County leader
KWCH court gavel
Wichita man ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud charge