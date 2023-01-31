Salina police investigating after man found dead on side of road

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department is investigating the death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found on the side of the road early Saturday morning in the 1900 block of North 5th Street, in Salina.

A little after 1 a.m. Saturday, police said a citizen called Salina Police Dispatch to report finding a body. Officers responded to the 1900 block of North 5th Street and found the man identified as 20-year-old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, formerly of Hays.

As it works to determine how Reed died, the Salina Police Department asks for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, make an online tip at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#, or contact the Salina Police Department or Detective Randy Constantino, at 785-826-7210.

“You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000,” the Salina PD said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com