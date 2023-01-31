Skimmers found gas station in Oxford, Kan.

Don't Fall for It
Don't Fall for It
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OXFORD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers at Casey’s in Oxford, Kan.

“It is unknown which pumps they could be on,” said the sheriff’s office in a post on Facebook. “As skimmers are placed on the inside of the gas pumps as well as the outside. Please be cautious when paying at the pump with your debit card/credit card.”

The sheriff’s office said if you see the security seal has been broken or the lock on the pump has been tampered with, do not pay at the pump, go inside and pay or just find another gas station.

If you have been a victim of the skimmers in Oxford, contact the Oxford Police Department to make a police report.

