Where’s Shane? Beauties and Beasts

Beauties and Beasts
Beauties and Beasts
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost February, and Valentine’s Day is coming up fast! Beyond the chocolate, cards, and flowers, there’s another way to spread some love!

Beauties and Beasts is hosting its Woofing For Love event on Sunday, Feb. 5, 1-3 p.m. where you can find your fur-ever friend!

You can learn more about Beauties and Beasts at www.facebook.com/beautiesandbeastsrescue.

