Wichita among 20 best wedding destinations according to new report

FILE
FILE(WILX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita was found among the 20 best locations in the U.S. to get hitched in according to a new report.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and the average wedding bill ringing in at around $28,000, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Jan. 31, that it has released its report on 2023′s Best Places to Get Married - and some of the results may be surprising.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 26 factors that indicate cost effectiveness, conveniences and enjoyment. Data sets range from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Source: WalletHub

The report ranked Wichita as the 18th overall best city to get hitched in with a total score of 58.82. It ranked 2nd in costs, 114th in facilities and services and 123rd in activities and attractions.

Meanwhile, Kansas City ranked 39th overall with a total score of 56.35. It ranked 45th in costs, 66th in facilities and services and 53rd in activities and attractions.

Lastly, in the Sunflower State, Overland Park ranked 86th overall with a total score of 50.71. It ranked 51st in costs, 121st in facilities and services and 102nd in activities and attractions.

The report found the best places in the nation to get married are:

  1. Orlando, Fla.
  2. Las Vegas, Nev.
  3. Tulsa, Okla.
  4. Tampa, Fla.
  5. Atlanta, Ga.

The report also found the worst places to get married are:

  1. Pearl City, Hi.
  2. Bridgeport, Ct.
  3. Oxnard, Cali.
  4. South Burlington, Vt.
  5. Yonkers, N.Y.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sedgwick County Zoo
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
Woman, baby hurt in crash involving Wichita police officers
police lights
Shots fired, vehicle flips during chase in southern Sedgwick County
Affordable Dentures and Implants
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
Generic image of police line
Salina police investigating after man found dead on side of road

Latest News

Don't Fall for It
Skimmers found gas station in Oxford, Kan.
FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic
The Fire Department said the boulder is about 5 feet in height and width.
‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission