Wichita couple among diehard Chiefs fans making trip to Super Bowl LVII

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While the cost of attending Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. is driving many Kansas City Chiefs fans to make plans for watching the game on TV, a Wichita couple is among longtime supporters planning the trip for what they see as an opportunity they can’t miss.

Reflecting on their decades of loyalty to Kansas City and the lean years through which they supported the Chiefs, Tony and Sherl Weatherbee didn’t hesitate to buy Super Bowl tickets Sunday night after the Chiefs punched their ticket to the final game for the third time in the past four seasons. The recent stretch of success is unmatched in the franchise’s history.

“I never thought in my lifetime we’d do this,” Sherl said.

Tony and Sherl sat through seasons in which the Chiefs would “lose and lose and lose,” and an era of the 1990s known as “Marty Ball” in which Kansas City had strong defenses and raised fans’ hopes during regular seasons only to end with disappointment in the playoffs.

While the Weatherbees locked in their decision to go to the Super Bowl moments after the Chiefs AFC Championship win, they were selective with the tickets they bought. Sherl said they found seats described as being “upper-high but the lower level” for a price near what they’d pay for seats higher up.

The couple will fly out of Wichita and land in Glendale, Ariz. in about two weeks. Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. In Arizona, the Weatherbees will be hoping for a repeat to their prior Super Bowl trip in February of 2020, a game in which Kansas City won its first NFL championship in 50 years.

