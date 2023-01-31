Wichita man ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud charge

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced on Monday that a Wichita man has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $14,000 for his conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges.

Johnson Kongvongsay pleaded guilty in December 2022, in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one misdemeanor count of unlawful acts concerning computers. On January 26, Kongvongsay was sentenced to 18 months in jail. That sentence was suspended, and he was ordered him to repay the Kansas Medicaid program $14,857.78 and serve 12 months of supervised probation.

An investigation found Kongvongsay and his daughter, Kyla Kongvongsay, at different points in time, were working as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary. Investigators found that the father and daughter were submitting false claims, purporting to be providing personal care services to the relative when they were actually working other jobs. Investigators found that they committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud.

Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty in December 2022, in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one misdemeanor count of unlawful acts concerning computers. Kyla Kongvongsay entered a plea agreement to the two misdemeanors and was sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid program $16,089.67. She was also sentenced to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

The cases are part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” a cooperative effort between the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes. This sentencing brings to a close the latest case in this joint effort to crack down on those who take advantage of these federal- and state-administered healthcare programs. To date, nine cases have been filed with the court and six have reached the sentencing phase.

Other investigations are ongoing. The cases are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of Kobach’s office prosecuted the cases against Johnson Kongvongsay and Kyla Kongvongsay.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com