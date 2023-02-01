2 Wichita men charged in rape of teen

Ryan Summers and Ry Denny were charged in a Sedgwick County Courtroom on Tuesday with rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men were formally charged with the rape of a teenager.

Ryan Summers and Ry Denny made their first appearance in court in front of a Sedgwick County Judge on Tuesday.

Charges against both men include rape, sodomy, sexual battery and furnishing alcohol to a minor stemming from an incident last October. Prosecutors said a 16-year-old was raped while she was incapacitated.

Summers and Denny are due in court again on Feb. 13.

