2 Wichita men charged in rape of teen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two Wichita men were formally charged with the rape of a teenager.
Ryan Summers and Ry Denny made their first appearance in court in front of a Sedgwick County Judge on Tuesday.
Charges against both men include rape, sodomy, sexual battery and furnishing alcohol to a minor stemming from an incident last October. Prosecutors said a 16-year-old was raped while she was incapacitated.
Summers and Denny are due in court again on Feb. 13.
