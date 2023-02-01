African-American scientists honored with Exploration Place Outdoor Display

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas African American Museum and Exploration Place have teamed up again this year to celebrate Black History Month with a large-scale outdoor display highlighting Black scientists.

Each night during February, giant photos and information about the scientists will be projected onto Exploration Place’s iconic island building. The display will be freely viewable from the Arkansas riverfront path, identified in a recent survey as the busiest pedestrian and bicycle pathway in Wichita, according to the science museum.

Visitors can also view the display from inside the museum on Thursday nights when Exploration Place is open until 8 p.m. Admission is not required to view the display from the Exploration Place promenade.

The display will change weekly throughout the month of Feburary to honor the following scientists:

Feb 1-7: Junius Groves (1859 - 1925), farmer and entrepreneur who was born into slavery and became known as the “Potato King of the World” by optimizing potato growth methods in Edwardsville, Kansas

Feb 8-14: Raychelle Burks , associate professor of chemistry at American University and award-winning science communicator who has appeared regularly on TV, film, podcasts and in print

Feb 15-21: Ken Carter , professor, clinical psychologist and interim dean of Oxford College of Emory University who studies the lifestyle, psychology and neuroscience behind thrill-seeking behavior

Feb 22-28: June Bacon-Bercey (1928 -2019), native Wichitan and atmospheric scientist who was the first African-American woman to earn a meteorology degree as well as the first to forecast weather on television

“Visitors are encouraged to visit the display, take and share photos, and use the opportunity to recognize the positive impact of African-American scientists on society,” said Exploration Place.

Guests are also invited to stay to watch the nightly 7 p.m. Ring of Fire lighting at the Keeper of the Plains and view 12 riverfront banners featuring a selection of women in STEM careers.

