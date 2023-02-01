Back above freezing on Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The warming trend will continue for the remainder of the week and more snow will be melting away from western Kansas as the days continue. Rain and snow chances will remain on hold for the next several days.

It will not be as cold overnight with lows dipping down into the teens. The winds will remain light from the southwest but should change to the north into Thursday. A weak cold front will drop through the area during the morning, but instead of it getting colder, much of the state will see highs climbing back above 40 degrees.

Sunshine is expected to be widespread on Friday with highs in the 40s for most of the area, but some 50s will push back into southwest Kansas.

A much milder weekend is shaping up with highs in the 50s and dry weather throughout. Our next chance for some rain will come Monday night for areas south of a line from Dodge City to Salina. It doesn’t look like there will be much, if any snow coming to Kansas for awhile.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 18.

Fri: High: 46 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 35 Increasing clouds; overnight rain showers.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 34 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

