Back above freezing on Wednesday

Temperatures continue the warming trend
Milder days are coming this weekend.
Milder days are coming this weekend.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The warming trend will continue for the remainder of the week and more snow will be melting away from western Kansas as the days continue. Rain and snow chances will remain on hold for the next several days.

It will not be as cold overnight with lows dipping down into the teens. The winds will remain light from the southwest but should change to the north into Thursday. A weak cold front will drop through the area during the morning, but instead of it getting colder, much of the state will see highs climbing back above 40 degrees.

Sunshine is expected to be widespread on Friday with highs in the 40s for most of the area, but some 50s will push back into southwest Kansas.

A much milder weekend is shaping up with highs in the 50s and dry weather throughout. Our next chance for some rain will come Monday night for areas south of a line from Dodge City to Salina. It doesn’t look like there will be much, if any snow coming to Kansas for awhile.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SW 5-10. Low: 18.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and milder. Wind: W/N 5-15. High: 48.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 18.

Fri: High: 46 Sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 59 Low: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 60 Low: 35 Increasing clouds; overnight rain showers.

Tue: High: 49 Low: 34 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 27 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Affordable Dentures and Implants
Wichita denture practice reimburses families after calls from FactFinder 12, Kansas AG
Andrew and his mother, Lana Borysov
Johnson County mother says son taken to Dubai without her permission
Sedgwick County Zoo
Premature twin chimpanzees die at Sedgwick County Zoo
FILE
Kansas offers $1,000 to help students recover from COVID-19 pandemic

Latest News

Exploration Place is spotlighting African American pioneers in science all throughout the month...
African-American scientists honored with Exploration Place Outdoor Display
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Wichita woman hurt in crash joins call for changes at intersection west of city
Two men and a women are charged with the rape of a 16-year-old in Sedgwick County. The incident...
2 Wichita men, woman charged in rape of teen
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said a man was critically hurt Wednesday morning when he...
Worker hurt in accident near Valley Center