City of Newton breaks ground on new library

The City of Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, celebrated the start of construction to its new public library.
The City of Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, celebrated the start of construction to its new public library.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, broke ground on a project more than a decade in the making. With the ceremonial moving of dirt, the city celebrated the beginning of construction on its new public library.

Newton’s city manager said the community has sought a new library for at least 13 years. It’s becoming a reality with the help of nearly $3 million in private donations from community members. Newton’s current public library was built in the 1970s and librarians say they’re looking forward to a new building with more space and that is ADA-compliant.

“It really reflects a modern library being a community center,” said Cari Cusick with the Newton Public Library. “It’s a place to hang out, to study, to meet with friends, go to a program. It reflects the needs we have to best serve our community.”

The City of Newton said construction on its new library will take about 16 months.

