City of Newton breaks ground on new library

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, broke ground on a project more than a decade in the making. With the ceremonial moving of dirt, the city celebrated the beginning of construction on its new public library.

Newton’s city manager said the community has sought a new library for at least 13 years. It’s becoming a reality with the help of nearly $3 million in private donations from community members. Newton’s current public library was built in the 1970s and librarians say they’re looking forward to a new building with more space and that is ADA-compliant.

“It really reflects a modern library being a community center,” said Cari Cusick with the Newton Public Library. “It’s a place to hang out, to study, to meet with friends, go to a program. It reflects the needs we have to best serve our community.”

The City of Newton said construction on its new library will take about 16 months.

