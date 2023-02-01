City of Wichita: Overflow lot no longer available for Mid-America All-Indian Center parking

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A parking lot over an underground water storage reserve near downtown Wichita was the talking point Tuesday night at a community meeting. The City of Wichita says the overflow lot for the Mid-America All-Indian Center can no longer be used or parking.

Underground water reservoirs are located throughout Wichita, but above ground, you can’t see where they are, even if you’re parking right on top of it. The lot discussed Tuesday night has been used as overflow parking for Wichita’s Indian Center for years. But recently, the city said it’s showing its age and can’t continue to serve as a parking lot.

The parking lot at the Indian Center is too small for all of the events the museum hosts. The city is asking for community input and listening for ideas about how best to move forward. The city said it’s looking at options that include building a new lot on the Indian Center property, but pointed out this option would remove a popular sledding hill and several trees. The city also has to take into account how a new parking lot would be paid for.

The city is also looking at options for overflow parking that could include a shuttle system to the Indian Center from Exploration Place parking.

